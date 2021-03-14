Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:58 IST
Despite SC order, MP cops fail to trace, arrest MLA's husband

Two days after the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh police to arrest the husband of a BSP MLA in connection with a 2019 murder case, no headway has been made to apprehend the accused, officials said on Sunday.

Govind Singh, husband of BSP MLA Rambai Singh from Patharia in the state's Damoh district, is an accused in the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia.

The SC on Friday said facts of the case indicate that despite the registration of an FIR on March 15, 2019, wherein Chaurasia's son Somesh has alleged that Govind Singh was complicit in the murder of his father, no steps have been taken by the investigating authorities to arrest him.

''We are trying our best to arrest the accused. Teams have been formed to look for him. If the accused owned some property, we could have attached those and compelled him to surrender,'' Sagar Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Ravi Shankar Deharia told PTI over phone on Sunday.

He said the Damoh superintendent of police, who was on leave on Friday, has been asked to resume duty by the inspector general.

Besides directing MP police to arrest the accused, the apex court, on Friday, also took serious note of the alleged harassment of a judicial officer by the Damoh SP and asked the state DGP to inquire into the allegations leveled by the additional sessions judge.

The ASJ had arrayed Govind Singh as an accused under section 319 ((power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of an offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The judge had noted in his February 8 order that he was being pressured by the Damoh SP and his subordinates.

The judicial officer had claimed the accused were ''highly influential political persons'' who were leveling false allegations against him, adding that he had applied for a transfer from the case as well, which was dismissed by the district judge.

The apex court was hearing pleas by Somesh, son of Chaurasia, and the MP government seeking cancellation of Singh's bail in another case.

The pleas claimed he was involved in several murder cases while on bail.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

