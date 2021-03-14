Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:58 IST
NSCN-IM asks Centre to resolve Naga issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Naga group NSCN-IM on Sunday appealed to the Central government to resolve the decades-long insurgency problem of Nagaland but made it clear that any solution outside the purview of the 2015 Framework Agreement will not be acceptable to it.

In a statement, the NSCN-IM also asked the Centre to be ''more positive and sincere'' in finding a solution to their demands.

The NSCN-IM said it has been more than five years since the signing of the framework agreement in 2015 between the group's general secretary Thuingalen Muivah and central government's interlocutor R N Ravi, who is currently Nagaland Governor, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As agreed, the group said that within this framework agreement, both the parties are required to work out the details and execution plans for early implementation.

''We call upon the Government of India to be more positive and sincere. We believe there is no human problem that cannot be resolved with human wisdom pregnant with mutual respect and equality as Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often quoted. We are for peace and progress,'' the statement said.

However, the NSCN-IM made it clear that ''any formulation or proposal from any quarter which is outside the parameter of the framework agreement shall not be acceptable to the NSCN in particular and the Naga people in general''.

The Central government recently had told Parliament that talks with the NSCN-IM and other Naga groups are at an advance stage but did not give details of the negotiations, nor any timeframe to complete the dialogue.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's Independence.

However, the talks with the NSCN-IM is currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the Central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

