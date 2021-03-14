Left Menu

3 firing incidents reported in north east Delhi: Police

Three firing incidents were reported in north east Delhi in the last two days, police said on Sunday.In the first incident on Friday, Suhail and Gazi fired four rounds at a bike mechanic over some repairing issue in Jafrabad area, a senior police officer said.There was no casualty, he said.While Suhail was arrested on the same day, Gazi was held on Saturday, police said.

Three firing incidents were reported in north east Delhi in the last two days, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident on Friday, Suhail and Gazi fired four rounds at a bike mechanic over some repairing issue in Jafrabad area, a senior police officer said.

There was no casualty, he said.

While Suhail was arrested on the same day, Gazi was held on Saturday, police said. In the second incident on Saturday, one Manoj was shot in his cheek at Jafrabad due to some monetary issue.

The third incident took place in Khajuri Khas on Saturday. A person was shot dead over family dispute, they said.

''Several police teams are working on the cases. In the incidents of Jafrabad and Khajuri Khas, the accused have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

