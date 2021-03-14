UP: 50-year-old killed by unidentified men
A 50-year-old man was killed by unidentified people at Mahanavmi village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding that Ramveer was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said Ramveer used to live alone in his house while his family members work in Faridabad. ''On Saturday night, unknown attackers killed Ramveer by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon,'' he said.
The reason behind the murder is being ascertained, he said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.
