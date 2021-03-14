Left Menu

Gujarat: Four of family booked for female infanticide

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 18:28 IST
Gujarat: Four of family booked for female infanticide

An offence was registered against four members of a family for allegedly killing a month-old baby girl in December 2019 at Kadi town of Gujarat's Mehsana district in a case of female infanticide, police said on Sunday.

The infant's parents and grandparents had falsely told the investigators that she had died due to suffocation during breastfeeding, but her post-mortem revealed that she was strangulated to death, police said.

The deceased infant's parents and grandparents were booked for murder at Kadi police station on Saturday night after the post-mortem report, a police official said.

The case was registered against them under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and effort was on to arrest them, he said.

The parents of the murdered infant - Hardik and Rina Patel, who have a four-year-old daughter, were booked along with the infant's grandparents- Nita and Upendra Patel, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police R R Ahir, who carried out the probe and is a complainant in the case, said that after the infant died, a case of accidental death was filed at Kadi police station on December 22, 2019, with the family members giving the cause of her death to suffocation during breastfeeding.

''However, there was suspicion over her death due to a mark on her neck. Herbody was sent for post-mortem, which has now ascertained the cause of the death as strangulation, after which a case of murder was registered against the four members of the family,'' he said.

Prima facie, the infant was killed as thefamily wanted a boy since they already had a girl child, he said, adding that the exact cause will be known after investigation.

PTI COR KA NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

London police faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday for their heavy-handed tactics in breaking up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she wa...

Mining labourer bludgeoned to death by husband in Raj

A woman mining labourer was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her drunk husband in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.The couple belonged to Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.According to police, Kailash Bheel 42, who was in an...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,667

Noida, Mar 14 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,667, official data showed. The active cases in the district remained at 84, same as the previ...

Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

There was no reason to celebrate on Rachel Van Lears anniversary. The same day a global pandemic was declared, she developed symptoms of COVID-19. A year later, shes still waiting for them to disappear. And for experts to come up with some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021