Left Menu

Kosovo opens its embassy in Jerusalem, Israel

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 18:30 IST
Kosovo opens its embassy in Jerusalem, Israel

Kosovo's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it has formally opened its embassy to Israel in the disputed city of Jerusalem.

A statement said the move was made after the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel on February 1 and a Kosovo-Serbia summit held at the White House in September.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora announces that the Kosovo Embassy in the State of Israel, with headquarters in Jerusalem, officially has been opened,” said the statement.

Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed, as the capital of a future state.

Most of the international community doesn't recognise the Israeli annexation of east Jerusalem and says the competing claims to the city should be resolved through negotiations. Most international embassies are in Tel Aviv.

Kosovo becomes the first European country and Muslim-majority one to establish its embassy in Jerusalem, following the U.S. and Guatemala.

Kosovo's decision was taken when outgoing Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti met with Serb President Aleksandar Vucic at the White House in September with then-President Donald Trump.

“Setting of the plaques and the state flag at the Kosovo Embassy in Israel reflects the Government of Kosovo's commitment to comply with the pledge for establishing the diplomatic mission to Jerusalem,” it said.

Albin Kurti, prime minister-designate, has found himself in a difficult diplomatic position ahead of taking up his post after pressure from Turkey, a close ally of the new Western Balkan country to change its mind about the Jerusalem location.

Kurti has said that “The place where the embassy will be located is to be considered following checking of the documentation of the outgoing government.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Kosovo that the move could damage future relations with his country.

Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed, as the capital of a future state. Most of the international community doesn't recognise the Israeli annexation of east Jerusalem and says the competing claims to the city should be resolved through negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

London police faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday for their heavy-handed tactics in breaking up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she wa...

Mining labourer bludgeoned to death by husband in Raj

A woman mining labourer was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her drunk husband in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.The couple belonged to Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.According to police, Kailash Bheel 42, who was in an...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,667

Noida, Mar 14 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,667, official data showed. The active cases in the district remained at 84, same as the previ...

Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

There was no reason to celebrate on Rachel Van Lears anniversary. The same day a global pandemic was declared, she developed symptoms of COVID-19. A year later, shes still waiting for them to disappear. And for experts to come up with some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021