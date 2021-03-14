US Domestic News Roundup: George Floyd's family receives $27 million settlement from Minneapolis; Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

George Floyd's family receives $27 million settlement from Minneapolis over his death

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May as Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's dying pleas for help were captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparking one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.

Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' in pop-up performance in New York City

Theater performers reunited in New York City's Times Square on Friday for a live pop-up show, vowing to return to the stage a year after Broadway drew its curtains due to the pandemic. The special event featured appearances by singers, dancers and actors including Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who were happy to see friends and perform before an audience again.

U.S. administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 105,703,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,846,665 doses as of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

First U.S. stimulus payments to hit bank accounts this weekend: officials

Americans will see the first direct deposits from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package hit their bank accounts this weekend, Treasury and Internal Revenue Service officials said on Friday. A first tranche of $1,400 stimulus payments was processed Friday, with additional large batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or through the mail as checks or debit cards in coming weeks, the officials said.

Dangerous spring snow storm takes aim at U.S. Rockies, High Plains

A powerful spring snow storm was expected over the next three days to blanket parts of the U.S. Rockies and central High Plains where forecasters warned of whiteout conditions, power outages and avalanches. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where quickly accumulating snowfall of up to 2 feet (61 cm) and fierce winds reaching 65 miles (105 km) per hour could cause dangerous conditions from Saturday through Monday.

U.S. Justice Department says will file 100 more cases over Capitol attack

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it expects to file criminal charges against more than 100 additional people who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in what it described as probably the most complex investigation it has ever handled. More than 300 people already face charges stemming from the siege, which left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured as thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying his election defeat.

Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at U.S.-Mexico border

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Saturday ordered an emergency agency that usually responds to floods, storms and other major disasters to help care for a growing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in news release that he would deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) "to help receive, shelter and transport the children" over the next 90 days.

Boxing: Marvelous Marvin Hagler dead at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who dominated boxing's middleweight division in the 1980s, has died at the age of 66, his wife Kay Hagler said on Saturday. The cause of death was not immediately known. Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was taken to hospital in New Hampshire on Saturday with chest pains and trouble breathing.

New York's two senators join mounting calls for Governor Cuomo to resign

New York's two U.S. senators joined other leading Democrats in urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Friday after a seventh woman came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand, a leading voice of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse, joined others including U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in calling on the three-term Democratic governor to resign.

Demonstrators call for justice, reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death in Kentucky

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a rally and march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor, whose death helped fuel U.S. protests against police brutality. Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was shot six times and killed by police in her Louisville home during a botched raid on March 13, 2020.

