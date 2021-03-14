Arunachal Pradesh has potential to become one of the best tourist destinations in country: DyCM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday called upon the people to promote tourism in the state through the governments 'Dekho Apna Pradesh' programme.

Flagging off a motorcycle rally at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda) in Namsai district, Mein called upon the people to focus on the initiative of 'Dekho Apna Pradesh' to highlight the virgin spots to attract potential tourists and promote tourism in the state in a big way.

''I am thankful to the Union Tourism Ministry and the state tourism department for sponsoring the motorbike rally to eastern Arunachal under 'Dekho Apna Desh', as this part of the state is little known to the tourists which need little more exposure,'' the deputy chief minister said.

Mein exuded confidence that the motorcycle rally would boost and promote the state tourism and attract more adventure lovers for exploring the unexplored places of the pristine state an official communique said.

''Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become one of the best tourist destinations in the country and the state government is putting all efforts to boost the sector,'' he disclosed.

Mein lauded the efforts and initiative of the department and Honda Motorcycles for organizing the mega motorcycle rally to promote the state as one of the best motorcycle riding destinations.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Nation on August 15 last year, had called upon the avid travellers of the country to visit and explore the tourist places in the country in addition to the foreign excursions.

Mein added that in order to turn the call of Prime Minister into reality, the union tourism ministry has come up with the scheme, 'Dekho Apna Desh' under which the ministry appealed to the travellers to visit at least 15 destinations across the country and to upload in the website to be known as well as to inspire others.

He said that to encourage the travellers especially, those persons who visit at least 15 tourist places across the country, would be given incentives in the form of rewards by the ministry.

''Such inter-state travel will strengthen brotherhood, bring us closer to one another and give us an opportunity to know each other well through cultural exchange,'' he said, adding that it would in the long run, strengthen the spirit of nationalism and oneness.

The motorcycle rally will traverse through Pasighat, Bomjir, Tezu (Parsuram Kund), Miao, Namdhapa and Pangsau Pass covering a total distance of 800 km before culminating at Namsai.

