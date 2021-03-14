Sub-inspector Police arrested while taking bribe: Police

An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) was arrested on Sunday for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

The officer, Baluram, was at Sadar police station had demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for not taking police action against him in a criminal case, DSP Bedprakash Lakhotia said.

He said the accused had accepted Rs 1,000 during verification of the complainant and was arrested on Sunday while taking Rs 2000 as bribe.

A case been registered against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the DSP said.

