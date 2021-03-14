Jalna: 5 women held for stealing at bus stand

Five women of a gang were caught on Sunday for allegedly stealing possessions of passengers at a bus stand in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said.

One gang member managed to escape when a police team zeroed in on them, said Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.

They would steal purses, necklaces etc of passengers by mingling in the crowd, he added.

