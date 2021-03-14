Woman, man arrested for marriage-extortion racket in Beed

A woman has been arrested along with her accomplice for allegedly extorting money from men she would get married to fraudulently, police in Ashti in Beed district said on Sunday.

The woman may have married at least eight men in this manner and extorted money, an official said.

The racket was busted after a 25-year-old man filed a complaint that the woman he had married on March 9 extorted Rs 80,000 after she and her accomplices threatened to implicate him in a rape case, the official said.

Two others are wanted in the case, he added.

