Left Menu

Odisha Police seizes huge quantity of explosive materials

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 14-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 19:16 IST
Odisha Police seizes huge quantity of explosive materials

Odisha Police on Sunday seized a huge quantity of explosive materials from Mukundapur village in Jajpur district during a raid, an officer said.

The explosive materials was illegally stored in a house owned by Susanta Kumar Behera of the village, the officer said, adding that the house owner has been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector- in-charge of Jenapur police station, Asish Kumar Sahu raided the house of Susanta Kumar Behera in Mukundapur village and seized 10 quintals of ammonium nitrate and 12.5 quintals of ideal powder gel on Sunday afternoon.

''We seized 20 bags of ammonium nitrate, each bag containing 50 kg and 50 cartoons of ideal power gel, each cartoon containing 25 kg from the house of Behera during the raid. The huge cache of explosive materials was illegally stored at his house,'' Sahu said.

According to police sources, Behera does not have a valid license to store the explosive materials or market them.

A case was registered against Behera under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the IPC.

A preliminary investigation indicated that he was probably providing explosives to local mafia for use in illegal mining activity in Jenapur and Dharmasala areas in Jajpur district.

An nvestigation is on to find out the source of the material, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo follows U.S., Guatemala in opening embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday, joining the United States and Guatemala as the only countries with embassies in a city whose status is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Muslim-majority Kosovo prom...

Scribe held for NCP worker's murder remanded in police custody

A journalist arrested in connection with the murder of an NCP worker was on Sunday remanded in police custody till March 20 by an Ahmednagar court, an official said.Bal Bothe, who had been on the run after his name cropped up in the murder ...

Cycling-Van der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead

Mathieu van der Poel emptied his tank to take a solo win in the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead in impressive style. Dutchman Van der Poel first attacked the ...

Antilia scare: Cop Sachin Waze gets NIA custody till Mar 25

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency NIA custody till March 25 by a court he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021