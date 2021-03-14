Left Menu

Protest against Waseem Rizvi for moving SC seeking removal of some verses of Quran

He demand the arrest of Rizvi for claiming in his plea in the Supreme Court that the 26 verses of Quran he has sought to be removed were added in the Holy book later and they are used to promote violence. Faizuddin accused Rizwi of hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world and said if an FIR is not registered in this case, he will move the court.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 19:27 IST
A group of people Sunday staged a protest here against former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi for approaching the Supreme Court seeking removal of some verses of the Quran claiming they promoted violence. Led by Faizuddin Siddiqui, brother of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, they also submitted a written complaint at the Budhana Police Station, alleging Rizvi’s move has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. However, no formal FIR has been filed in the case so far.

Faizuddin Siddiqui told reporters here nobody would be allowed to make such "anti-Quran" remarks.

