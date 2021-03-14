Woman dies under mysterious circumstances; case lodged against husband, in-laws

Police have registered a case against a 22-year-old woman’s husband and in-laws after she died under mysterious circumstances in the Revti area here on Sunday, police said. Police said Priyanka, a resident of Mangarh village here, died at her in-laws’ place. It has been alleged that Priyanka’s in-laws were harassing her for dowry. Following a complaint lodged by Priyanka's family, a case has been registered against her husband Pappu Chaudhary, mother-in-law Hirawati Devi and father-in-law Subedar Sahni. The victim’s father-in-law and mother-in-law have been arrested. Priyanka had married Pappu on November 29 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)