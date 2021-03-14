2 held for cheating people wanting to buy industrial plots by posing as DSIIDC officials

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating people wanting to buy industrial plots of Rs 8 crore by posing as officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), police said on Sunday. The accused, have been identified as Vikram Saxena, a resident of Dehradun in Uttrakhand and Mithun Bhatnagar, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said. Police received complaints from a man named Naresh Jindal and 14 others who alleged that they had been cheated by the duo, officials said. In his complaint, Jindal said he had applied for an industrial plot of DSIIDC in 1998 in a reallocation scheme, but his application form was rejected, police said. In 2018, Vikram and his brother Ajay met Jindal and introduced themselves as DSIIDC employees. They showed him their identity cards and his original application form, which had been rejected earlier by DSIIDC, a senior police officer said. They lured him to take the plot, rejected earlier, by paying more money. They also told Jindal to tell other people known to him that they could also get plots, rejected earlier, by paying more money, police said. Thereafter, Jindal and six other people known to him got ready to pay extra money to get their plots, police said. ''Vikram and Ajay asked them to deposit money as filing and other charges. Jindal paid Rs 7,00,000 to the both the accused but did not get the plot,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Mohammad Ali said. The accused were arrested on Saturday, police said. Their interrogation revealed that Vikram used to work as a DSIIDC agent and help people complete their file work, police said. He came to know that in 1996, the DSIIDC had launched a scheme for industrial plots in Patparganj. During that time, DSIIDC's name was DSIDC (Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation), the DCP said. To cheat people, the duo started a company named Dev Sewa Income Development Company (DSIDC) and opened a bank account in its name, police said. They also got hold of the list of names and their addresses whose applications had been rejected from the official website of DSIIDC. Thereafter, Vikram, his brother Ajay and brother-in-law Bhatnagar started contacting those applicants by posing as DSIIDC officials, the DCP said. They gave assurance to the applicants that they will be re-alloted the plots for which they had applied. They started taking demand drafts in the name of DSIDC (Dev Sewa Income development Company) and got it deposited in its account, police said. They have cheated victims to the tune of Rs 8 crore, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)