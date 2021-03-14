Left Menu

2 held for cheating people wanting to buy industrial plots by posing as DSIIDC officials

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating people wanting to buy industrial plots of Rs 8 crore by posing as officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation DSIIDC, police said on Sunday. They also told Jindal to tell other people known to him that they could also get plots, rejected earlier, by paying more money, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 19:36 IST
2 held for cheating people wanting to buy industrial plots by posing as DSIIDC officials

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating people wanting to buy industrial plots of Rs 8 crore by posing as officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), police said on Sunday. The accused, have been identified as Vikram Saxena, a resident of Dehradun in Uttrakhand and Mithun Bhatnagar, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said. Police received complaints from a man named Naresh Jindal and 14 others who alleged that they had been cheated by the duo, officials said. In his complaint, Jindal said he had applied for an industrial plot of DSIIDC in 1998 in a reallocation scheme, but his application form was rejected, police said. In 2018, Vikram and his brother Ajay met Jindal and introduced themselves as DSIIDC employees. They showed him their identity cards and his original application form, which had been rejected earlier by DSIIDC, a senior police officer said. They lured him to take the plot, rejected earlier, by paying more money. They also told Jindal to tell other people known to him that they could also get plots, rejected earlier, by paying more money, police said. Thereafter, Jindal and six other people known to him got ready to pay extra money to get their plots, police said. ''Vikram and Ajay asked them to deposit money as filing and other charges. Jindal paid Rs 7,00,000 to the both the accused but did not get the plot,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Mohammad Ali said. The accused were arrested on Saturday, police said. Their interrogation revealed that Vikram used to work as a DSIIDC agent and help people complete their file work, police said. He came to know that in 1996, the DSIIDC had launched a scheme for industrial plots in Patparganj. During that time, DSIIDC's name was DSIDC (Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation), the DCP said. To cheat people, the duo started a company named Dev Sewa Income Development Company (DSIDC) and opened a bank account in its name, police said. They also got hold of the list of names and their addresses whose applications had been rejected from the official website of DSIIDC. Thereafter, Vikram, his brother Ajay and brother-in-law Bhatnagar started contacting those applicants by posing as DSIIDC officials, the DCP said. They gave assurance to the applicants that they will be re-alloted the plots for which they had applied. They started taking demand drafts in the name of DSIDC (Dev Sewa Income development Company) and got it deposited in its account, police said. They have cheated victims to the tune of Rs 8 crore, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC says Mamata's injuries due to security lapses; orders suspension of security in-charge

The Election Commission Sunday concurred with its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during her poll campaign, and that her injuries were the result of a secu...

Democrat Abrams urges lifting filibuster for U.S. election reform bill

Stacey Abrams, an influential figure in Democratic circles, called on Sunday for the U.S. Senate to exempt election reform legislation passed by the House of Representatives over Republican opposition from a procedural hurdle called the fil...

Kosovo follows U.S., Guatemala in opening embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday, joining the United States and Guatemala as the only countries with embassies in a city whose status is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Muslim-majority Kosovo prom...

Scribe held for NCP worker's murder remanded in police custody

A journalist arrested in connection with the murder of an NCP worker was on Sunday remanded in police custody till March 20 by an Ahmednagar court, an official said.Bal Bothe, who had been on the run after his name cropped up in the murder ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021