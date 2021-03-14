Dutch riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-lockdown protesters

Dutch riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-lockdown protestersReuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:31 IST
Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in the centre of The Hague a day before general elections.
The demonstration was broken up after the crowd violated social distancing rules and ignored a police warning to leave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)