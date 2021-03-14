At least 14 protesters killled in Yangon district - news service

At least 14 protesters killled in Yangon district - news serviceReuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:33 IST
Myanmar security forces killed at least 14 protesters in the Hlaingthaya district of Yangon on Sunday, the Myanmar Now news service said, while some other domestic media gave even higher death tolls.
Myanmar Now said the information came from a rescue worker and a hospital near to the industrial district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
