Left Menu

8 injured in bomb blast in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:34 IST
8 injured in bomb blast in Nepal

At least eight persons were injured on Sunday when a ''pressure cooker bomb'' exploded at a crowded government office in Siraha district's Lahan in south-eastern Nepal, according to media reports.

The pressure cooker bomb exploded on the first floor of the Land Revenue Office, Assistant Chief District Officer Krishna Kumar Niraula was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Eight employees - five men and three women - of the land revenue department were injured in the blast, the paper said.

''Three of the critically injured are undergoing treatment at Saptarishi Hospital, Lahan while the others are admitted at Lahan Hospital,'' said DSP Tapan Dahal.

The Janatantrik Tarai Mukti Morcha (Revolutionary), an armed outfit led by Jaya Krishna Goit, claimed responsibility for the blast, saying it was part of the outfit's ''campaign against corruption'', My Republica newspaper reported.

''We detonated a pressure cooker bomb at 12:47 PM as an action against corruption,'' it said in a statement hours after the incident.

More stringent action will be taken if corruption continues, and the Government of Nepal and Provincial Government would be responsible for it, the statement added.

The Janatantrik Terai Mukti Morcha is a group agitating for greater political and economic rights for the people of the Terai plains bordering India.

Earlier, police recovered pamphlets published by the outfit from the site of the blast. Several pieces of pamphlets were found in such a condition that it is hard to read what is written on them, according to police.

''We can, however, see the signature of Jaya Krishna Goit,'' a police officer said.

Police has been investigating the case. PTI ZH ZH

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC says Mamata's injuries due to security lapses; orders suspension of security in-charge

The Election Commission Sunday concurred with its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during her poll campaign, and that her injuries were the result of a secu...

Democrat Abrams urges lifting filibuster for U.S. election reform bill

Stacey Abrams, an influential figure in Democratic circles, called on Sunday for the U.S. Senate to exempt election reform legislation passed by the House of Representatives over Republican opposition from a procedural hurdle called the fil...

Kosovo follows U.S., Guatemala in opening embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday, joining the United States and Guatemala as the only countries with embassies in a city whose status is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Muslim-majority Kosovo prom...

Scribe held for NCP worker's murder remanded in police custody

A journalist arrested in connection with the murder of an NCP worker was on Sunday remanded in police custody till March 20 by an Ahmednagar court, an official said.Bal Bothe, who had been on the run after his name cropped up in the murder ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021