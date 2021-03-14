Ukd governor, CM celebrate 'Phooldei' with children

Ukd governor, CM celebrate 'Phooldei' with childrenPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:38 IST
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Sunday celebrated 'Phooldei' with children.
Phholdei is a popular festival in Uttarakhand, celebrated to thank nature at the beginning of the spring.
On the occasion, children reached the Raj Bhawan and the Chief minister’s residence and showered flowers at the entry gates of the two buildings.
The two political dignitaries too welcomed the children and gave them various traditional gifts including grains.
On the occasion, Governor Maurya described Phooldei as a festival dedicated to the conservation of nature and to connect the future generation with the tradition of the society.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Phooldei
- Maurya
- Raj Bhawan
- Uttarakhand
- Tirath Singh
- Baby Rani Maurya
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrives at Raj Bhawan amid speculations of change in leadership in state.
Wave of public support in favour of BJP in West Bengal, asserts Keshav Prasad Maurya
Entrepreneur and Film Maker Vibhu Maurya joins hands with ACA Films
Oath of office administered to Tirath Singh Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan.