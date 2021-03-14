Left Menu

One dead, two injured in separate firing incidents in northeast Delhi

A 47-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured in three separate firing incidents in northeast Delhi in the last two days, police said on Sunday.In the first incident on Friday, Suhail and Gazi fired four rounds at a bike mechanic Al Tasleem in Jafrabad area, a senior police officer said.There was no casualty, he said.While Suhail was arrested on the same day, Gazi was held on Saturday, police said.According to police, Suhail had recently gone to Tasleems shop for repairing his bike.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:40 IST
One dead, two injured in separate firing incidents in northeast Delhi

A 47-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured in three separate firing incidents in northeast Delhi in the last two days, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident on Friday, Suhail and Gazi fired four rounds at a bike mechanic Al Tasleem in Jafrabad area, a senior police officer said.

There was no casualty, he said.

While Suhail was arrested on the same day, Gazi was held on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Suhail had recently gone to Tasleem’s shop for repairing his bike. Tasleem, however, asked Suhail to wait as he was busy with some other work. Later, Suhail along with Gazi fired at Tasleem.

The second incident took place on Saturday at Khajuri Khas where one Shorab Ansari (47), a shopkeeper, was shot dead by unknown assailants at his shop, the officer said.

Ansari was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Ansari was shot dead over some family dispute, adding that efforts are on to nab the assailants.

On the same day, one Manoj Sharma, 42, was shot in his cheek in Jafrabad by unidentified men over some monetary issue.

''Several police teams are working on the cases. In the incidents of Jafrabad and Khajuri Khas, the accused have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections. The demonstration was broken up after ...

EC says Mamata's injuries due to security lapses; orders suspension of security in-charge

The Election Commission Sunday concurred with its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during her poll campaign, and that her injuries were the result of a secu...

COVID: 20 more deaths, 1,501 new cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 14 PTI The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 6,072 on Sunday with 20 more fatalities, while 1,501 new cases took the infection tally to 1,97,755, a health bulletin issued here said. The number of active cases increased f...

Democrat Abrams urges lifting filibuster for U.S. election reform bill

Stacey Abrams, an influential figure in Democratic circles, called on Sunday for the U.S. Senate to exempt election reform legislation passed by the House of Representatives over Republican opposition from a procedural hurdle called the fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021