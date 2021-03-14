Left Menu

Scribe held for NCP worker's murder remanded in police custody

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:49 IST
Scribe held for NCP worker's murder remanded in police custody

A journalist arrested in connection with the murder of an NCP worker was on Sunday remanded in police custody till March 20 by an Ahmednagar court, an official said.

Bal Bothe, who had been on the run after his name cropped up in the murder of NCP worker Rekha Hare, was held on Saturday from Hyderabad.

He has been remanded in police custody till March 20, said Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil.

Hare was killed in Jategaon Phata in Parner on November 30 last year.

Incidentally, police recovered a note which informed about whom to contact in case Bothe was found dead, Patil added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil wonders about whereabouts of vaccine mascot

Rumors and conspiracy theories swirled this past week regarding the whereabouts of Z Gotinha, the mascot for the nations national vaccination program.The clamor surrounding the costumed Z Gotinha began Wednesday, after former President Luiz...

Fauci hopes Trump will push his supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he hopes former President Donald Trump will push his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized that pandemic-related restrictions should not be lifted pre...

Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' con

The Noida Police on Sunday said it has arrested two more people wanted in connection with a fraud worth crores in which a consumer goods import-export company duped thousands of people across the country.The case pertains to a con in which ...

SKM asks agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at protest sites

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, which is leading the anti-farm law protests, on Sunday asked the agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at Delhis border points where they have been camping since November last year.The SKMs state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021