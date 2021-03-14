Left Menu

Rajasthan Police nabs 2 inter-state drug peddlers in Punjab

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A team of Rajasthan Police has nabbed two alleged inter-state drug peddlers here after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by police officers from the Special Operations Unit (SOU) of the Rajasthan Police, the official said.

However, one of the accomplices of the arrested accused managed to escape.

The Rajasthan Police officers had reached here on Saturday evening after receiving an input about the presence of the drug peddlers in the district, the official said.

Inspector Bhura Ram of the SOU said on Sunday that one accused Angrej Singh, who belonged to Mamdot block of Ferozepur district, was wanted in a drug smuggling case registered at Beejgarh Police Station in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

After reaching here, we received information that Angrej Singh was travelling in a SUV on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road. As per police record, this car was used by the accused in the case registered in Rajasthan, Ram said. "When we tried to stop the SUV which was being driven by Angrej, the accused started firing at the police team and tried to damage our vehicle," the inspector said.

In retaliatory fire, Angrej Singh and his accomplice Jarnail Singh were injured and taken into custody while their associate Yadwinder managed to flee, he said.

The police booked the three under relevant provisions of the law while a case was lodged against them at Cantonment Police Station here following a complaint registered by Ram.

