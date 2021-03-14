Left Menu

Opposition corners AAP govt over affected water supply in Delhi

As large parts of trans Yamuna area here faced water crisis, the BJP and Congress on Sunday attacked the Delhi government, accusing it of not making adequate arrangements to deal with the problem.The government, in a statement, said water supply in east and north east Delhi was restored by Sunday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 21:22 IST
Opposition corners AAP govt over affected water supply in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As large parts of trans Yamuna area here faced water crisis, the BJP and Congress on Sunday attacked the Delhi government, accusing it of not making adequate arrangements to deal with the problem.

The government, in a statement, said water supply in east and north east Delhi was restored by Sunday evening. The water supply was affected due to repair work.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, however, alleged that the ''lie'' of the Kejriwal government was exposed by the water crisis in the city.

''People are forced to buy bottles of water at high rates. There were huge lines even in Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Patparganj constituency to buy water,'' he claimed.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was responsible for the 48-hour water crisis in east Delhi.

''The Jal Board chose the repair work on Saturday and Sunday, even though there is need of more water by the households in the weekends. Most people were also unaware of the affected water supply as information about the same did not reach them in time,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said adequate number of tankers were deployed in the affected areas.

Direct tapping supply was restored by Sunday evening, while supply from reservoirs was expected to resume late Sunday night or early Monday morning, a senior DJB officer said.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Italys northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday said it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday.The region, around the northern city of Turin, had initially susp...

Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for PMAY-U beneficiaries approved in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration would provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to the urban homeless economically weaker section beneficiaries under the beneficiary led construction BLC component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-...

2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago''s South Side

Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicagos South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others, authorities said.Officers responded at around 440 a.m., police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot were between the a...

Brazil wonders about whereabouts of vaccine mascot

Rumors and conspiracy theories swirled this past week regarding the whereabouts of Z Gotinha, the mascot for the nations national vaccination program.The clamor surrounding the costumed Z Gotinha began Wednesday, after former President Luiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021