5 who robbed people after offering lift in car arrested: Noida Police

With the arrest of five people, the Noida Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang that robbed people in Delhi-NCR after offering them a lift in their car. The police recovered two firearms and as many knives besides seizing over five kg of cannabis from the car used by the gang, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said. “The gang has confessed to being involved in over two dozen such cases where they offered rides to people from Delhi and then brought them to Noida. Here they would overpower and threaten them with firearms and knives to rob them off cash or other valuables before leaving them at isolated spots along the expressway,” he told reporters. “The gang would often pick up targets from places like Sarai Kale Khan and take them to Noida through DND or the Chilla border, Jhandupura or Hari Darshan route,” Singh said. At times, the gang would also force people at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATM kioks and then abandon them at isolated locations, the officer said. Those held have been identified as Dilip Kumar, Manish Kumar, Shivam, Vikram Kumar and Sagar. Four of them are residents of Trilokpuri in Delhi, while one is from Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, the police said. An FIR has been lodged at the Expressway Police Station and further proceedings are being carried out, the police added.

