Myanmar imposed martial law in Yangon district - state TV

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 21:32 IST
Myanmar state televsion said martial law had been imposed in Yangon's Hlaingthaya district, where domestic media had reported that at least 14 protesters were killed by security forces earlier on Sunday.

State television said the implementation of martial law was up to the commander on the ground.

