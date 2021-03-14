Left Menu

SKM asks agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at protest sites

The e-petition has four more days for collecting signatures before the House of Representatives could pick it up, the statement said.The yatras taken out in support of farmers demands in various states, including Odisha, Bihar and Uttarakhand, are going on and receiving support there, the statement said.The SKM said of the 151 farmers, arrested in connection with various FIRs other than the one concerning the Red Fort incident on Republic Day, 147 have been released on bail so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 22:21 IST
SKM asks agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at protest sites

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the anti-farm law protests, on Sunday asked the agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at Delhi's border points where they have been camping since November last year.

The SKM's statement comes in the wake of Haryana Police registering two separate cases against farmers for allegedly raising concrete wall structure and digging a borewell on National Highway-44 in the state's Sonipat district, close to Delhi's Singhu border protest site.

Some permanent structures have started to come up at the Singhu border, one of three prominent protest sites besides Ghazipur and Tikri border points, where agitation against the Centre's three agri laws has been going on for over three months. During a meeting of the Morcha, which included 32 Punjab farmer unions, a decision was taken that the protestors should not build any permanent structures at the protest sites, an SKM statement said.

The statement further said that several SKM leaders also travelled to West Bengal to campaign in support of their agitation and to urge voters there not to vote for ''anti-farmer'' BJP. The SKM delegation addressed Mahapanchayats at Singur and Asansol in the state on Sunday, it said. The outfit said after a debate in the United Kingdom's House of Commons on the issue of peaceful protests and press freedoms in India, it could be the House of Representatives in Australia that could pick up a petition. ''The e-petition has four more days for collecting signatures before the House of Representatives could pick it up,'' the statement said.

The 'yatras' taken out in support of farmers demands in various states, including Odisha, Bihar and Uttarakhand, are going on and receiving support there, the statement said.

The SKM said of the 151 farmers, arrested in connection with various FIRs other than the one concerning the Red Fort incident on Republic Day, 147 have been released on bail so far. The protesters are demanding the BJP government to repeal three farm laws and extend legal guarantee for MSP of their crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha th...

Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Larry Hogans wife, Yumi Hogan, is...

Mumbai: One held for killing cows, two others booked

A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials ...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick fighting back calls for her resignation after a perceived heavy-handed policing of a vigil in south London, where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021