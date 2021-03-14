London police chief backs her officers over action to disperse mourners

London police chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday she was not considering resigning and backed her officers after criticism of how they dispersed mourners at a vigil for a murdered woman on Saturday evening.

"We're still in a pandemic, unlawful gatherings are unlawful gatherings, officers have to take action if people are putting themselves massively at risk," Dick told reporters.

Asked if she was considering resigning, she said: "No, I'm not."

