London police chief backs her officers over action to disperse mourners

London police chief backs her officers over action to disperse mournersReuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 22:41 IST
London police chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday she was not considering resigning and backed her officers after criticism of how they dispersed mourners at a vigil for a murdered woman on Saturday evening.
"We're still in a pandemic, unlawful gatherings are unlawful gatherings, officers have to take action if people are putting themselves massively at risk," Dick told reporters.
Asked if she was considering resigning, she said: "No, I'm not."
