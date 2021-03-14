Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd T20I

India Innings: KL Rahul c Buttler b Sam Curran 0 Ishan Kishan lbw b Rashid 56 Virat Kohli not out 73 Rishabh Pant c Bairstow b Jordan 26 Shreyas Iyer not out 8 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 3 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.5 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-94, 3-130 Bowling: Sam Curran 4-1-22-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-24-0, Chris Jordan 2.5-0-38-1, Tom Curran 2-0-26-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-17-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-38-1.

