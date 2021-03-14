Left Menu

Ganja seized from car driven by man who lost job as teacher during lockdown

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 23:15 IST
Ganja seized from car driven by man who lost job as teacher during lockdown

Ganja worth over Rs 13 lakh was seized in Maharashtra's Nagpur from a car that was being driven by a man, who lost his job as a dance teacher in a Hyderbad-based school due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Sunday.

The man, Shivshankar Yallaya Isampalli (27), a resident of Kukatpalli in Hyderabad, told the police that he was driving the car for livelihood as he was unemployed, but had no knowledge that there was drug in the vehicle, they said.

''Beltarodi police had received a tip-off that ganja is being smuggled in a car, following which a nakabandi was put in place on Wardha Road and the car was stopped at 9 am on Sunday,'' a police official said.

''During the vehicle checking, police recovered 91 kg of ganja stuffed in four plastic sacks. Shivshankar was detained and ganja worth Rs 13.73 lakh, the car, Rs 1,200 cash and a mobile phone were seized,'' he said.

The car was going to Delhi from Hyderbad, he added.

''During the interrogation, Shivshankar told the police that he used to work as a dance teacher in a Hyderabad school, but lost his job due to the coronavirus lockdown last year.

Another teacher from the school promised to pay him Rs 10,000 for driving the car to Delhi and he agreed for the task as he was unemployed,'' the official said.

The accused, who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, told the investigators that he was unaware of what he was transporting in the car, although the police do not believe his version, he added.

Police are collecting information about the teacher, who had asked him to drive the car to Delhi.

''A team will leave for Hyderabad to arrest the teacher who had given the car to Shivshankar,'' the official said, adding that there could be a large network of smugglers in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha th...

Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Larry Hogans wife, Yumi Hogan, is...

Mumbai: One held for killing cows, two others booked

A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials ...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick fighting back calls for her resignation after a perceived heavy-handed policing of a vigil in south London, where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021