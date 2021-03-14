Fire destroys 10 Osmanabad shops, loss estimated to be Rs 35L

Ten shops in Dhoki village panchayat area in Osmanabad district were gutted on Sunday in a fire, with officials stating that the loss could be to the tune of Rs 35 lakh.

The fire spread quickly due to presence of oil and plastic in the shops, which incidentally were closed due to 'janta curfew' being observed in the district every Sunday amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, officials added.

There were no reports of injuries, they said.

