Myanmar forces kill at least 38 on Sunday, advocacy group

Myanmar forces kill at least 38 on Sunday, advocacy groupReuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 23:58 IST
Myanmar security forces killed at least 38 people on Sunday, 22 of them in the Hlaingtharyar district of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said.
The death toll would equal that of March 3, which had previously recorded more deaths than any other day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)