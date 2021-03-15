Left Menu

Israel unveils guided mortar system for future urban warfare

But human rights groups have said the military did not take sufficient precautions to distinguish between militants and civilians.Col. Assaf Shatzkin, head of the land systems department in the ministrys research division, said the new mortar system would help the army against enemies like Hamas and Hezbollah.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-03-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 00:16 IST
Israel unveils guided mortar system for future urban warfare

The Israeli Defense Ministry on Sunday said it has completed development of a new guided mortar system, giving the army a formidable new weapon against enemies embedded in crowded urban environments.

Officials said the “Iron Sting” system, using both GPS and laser technology, would provide Israeli land forces a new level of precision while minimizing the risk of harming nearby civilians.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the system “changes the battlefield and provides our forces with more accurate and effective means.'' The Israeli military has found itself in recent years grappling with the challenge of battling Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, while also training for the possibility of war against Lebanon's Hezbollah militants.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court this month opened a preliminary investigation into possible war crimes by Israel during its 2014 war in the Gaza Strip, when hundreds of civilians were killed during fighting between Israel and Hamas militants. Israel has blamed Hamas for the civilian casualties, citing the group's attacks launched from residential neighborhoods. But human rights groups have said the military did not take sufficient precautions to distinguish between militants and civilians.

Col. Assaf Shatzkin, head of the land systems department in the ministry's research division, said the new mortar system would help the army against enemies like Hamas and Hezbollah. He said it could strike short-range targets within several kilometers (miles) with precision of just a few meters (yards).

“With this precise mortar shell, it can be more focused on the enemy ... without a collateral damage to those that are not relevant to the fighting,” he said.

The system is expected to be activated in the coming months, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections.Police took action after the protesters flouted so...

Meghalaya Governor backs protesting farmers, urges Centre not to offend them

Siding with farmers protesting the Centres new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them. Speaking at an event in his home district,...

Suvendu, TMC locks horn over legacy of Nandigram movement

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against his mentor turned adversary, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in the Nandigram assembly seat, on Sunday locked horns with his former party seeking to appropriate the legacy of Na...

Cycling-Schachmann retains Paris-Nice title as Roglic denied again

Maximilian Schachmann retained his Paris-Nice title after overnight race leader Primoz Roglic suffered an ordeal in the final stage, a 92km ride from Le-plan-du-Var to Levens on Sunday.Roglic, who had a 52-second lead going into the last st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021