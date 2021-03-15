Left Menu

Former Cong MP's son, 11 others booked in land fraud case

They have been accused of getting a five-bigha plot in the Civil Lines area here converted from leasehold to freehold by concealing facts.The case was registered on the complaint of Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue Prem Prakash Upadhyay at the Kotwali police station.

Police here have booked a son of a former Congress MP and 11 others in a land fraud case, according to officials. They have been accused of getting a five-bigha plot in the Civil Lines area here converted from leasehold to freehold by concealing facts.

The case was registered on the complaint of Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Prem Prakash Upadhyay at the Kotwali police station. In the complaint, Upadhyay said an application was received from Kamla Nehru Educational Society on February 6, 2001 for the conversion of the plot from leasehold to freehold. The then ''nazool'' clerk and the in-charge officer in collusion with society office-bearers concealed facts and got the land converted to freehold in a wrong manner in favour of the society. Signature of the then revenue officials (lekhpal, kanungo and tehsildar) were also there. On the document, overwriting at different places have been done after using a whitener. Upadhyay said the matter was probed by the city magistrate, after which the case was registered. Among the 12 persons against whom the case was registered include Vikram Kaul (son of former MP Shiela Kaul), the then ADM (Finance and Revenue) Madan Pal Arya and the then tehsildar Krishna Pal Singh.

