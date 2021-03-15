Left Menu

UP: Labourer injured after being thrashed by employer dies during treatment

PTI | Agra | Updated: 15-03-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 00:51 IST
A labourer who sustained injuries after being assaulted allegedly by his employer over a financial dispute succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The accused Rajendra owns a tent house in Fatehabad Police Station area of the district and allegedly thrashed his employee Jeetu on Saturday night, they said.

According to police, family members of the victim gave a written complaint accusing Rajendra of assaulting Jeetu, a resident of Pathwari Mohalla of Fatehabad.

Citing the complaint, police said Jeetu returned home on Saturday with injuries and was in pain through the night. On Sunday morning, the family took him to a private hospital in Agra where he died.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and the matter is being probed, police said.

