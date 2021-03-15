Left Menu

U.S. seeks to reinvigorate diplomatic effort alongside U.N. in Yemen - State Dept

"He highlighted that the United States supports a unified, stable Yemen free from foreign influence, and that there is no military solution to the conflict," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the country's government from the capital Sanaa.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 03:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 03:53 IST
"He highlighted that the United States supports a unified, stable Yemen free from foreign influence, and that there is no military solution to the conflict," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the country's government from the capital Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

