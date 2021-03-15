Biden: Summit of U.S. India, Japan and Australia went very well

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday the virtual summit he held last week with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia went very well.

Biden and the other leaders pledged on Friday at the first summit of a group known as the Quad to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to cooperate on maritime, cyber and economic security, issues vital to the four democracies in the face of challenges from China.

"It went very well. Everybody seemed to like it a great deal," Biden told reporters when asked about the meeting on his return to the White House from a weekend stay at his home in Delaware. (Reporting By David Shepardson; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Tom Hogue)

