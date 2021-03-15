Left Menu

Biden: Summit of U.S., India, Japan and Australia went very well

Everybody seemed to like it a great deal," Biden told reporters when asked about the meeting on his return to the White House from a weekend stay at his home in Delaware.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 04:51 IST
Biden: Summit of U.S., India, Japan and Australia went very well

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday the virtual summit he held last week with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia went very well.

Biden and the other leaders pledged on Friday at the first summit of a group known as the Quad to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to cooperate on maritime, cyber and economic security, issues vital to the four democracies in the face of challenges from China. "It went very well. Everybody seemed to like it a great deal," Biden told reporters when asked about the meeting on his return to the White House from a weekend stay at his home in Delaware. (Reporting By David Shepardson; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden wants to await outcome of sexual misconduct probe of Cuomo

President Joe Biden declined on Sunday to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying he wanted to await the outcome of an investigation into the matter. Asked on returning from Delaware if Cu...

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in Spanish football. BENZEMA STILL BELIEVES IN REAL TITLE CREDENTIALSReal Madrid keep being ruled out of the Liga race by large sections of the Spanish media, but someone forgot to tell striker Karim Benzema ...

UK government opens new offices in Scotland in effort to shore up union

Britains cabinet office will set up a second flagship HQ in Glasgow as the government plans to move some of its operations to Scotland, ministers announced on Monday, at a time when support for Scottish independence is running high. Ties be...

Dutch vote in election dominated by COVID-19

Three days of voting begins in the Netherlands on Monday in a parliamentary election seen as a referendum on the Dutch governments handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Prime Minister Mark Rutte, one of Europes longest-serving leaders, is wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021