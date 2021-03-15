Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Post-Brexit Britain's global ambitions start with investment at home, says PM

Britain's push to reinvent its role on the world stage after Brexit must begin with strengthening the union between its home nations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, promising to spread investment across the country. The government will on Tuesday publish a long-awaited review of foreign policy, defence, security and aid spending, described as Britain's most comprehensive assessment of its ambitions and place in the world order since the end of the Cold War. British-Iranian aid worker appears in Iran court for propaganda trial

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was tried on a new charge of making "propaganda against the system" at Iran's Revolutionary court on Sunday, her lawyer said, one week after she completed a five-year jail sentence. British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the second trial was "unacceptable" and called on Iran to let Zaghari-Ratcliffe return to Britain. He said Iran had subjected her to a "cruel and disgraceful ordeal". At least 39 reported killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn

Security forces killed at least 22 anti-coup protesters in the poor, industrial Hlaingthaya suburb of Myanmar's main city on Sunday after Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze there, an advocacy group said. A further 16 protesters were killed in other places, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as well as one policeman, making it the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Major arms sales flat in 2016-20 for first time in more than a decade

International deliveries of arms were flat in the period 2016-2020, ending more than a decade of increases, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report on Monday. The United States, France and Germany - three of the world's biggest exporters - increased deliveries, but falls in exports from Russian and China offset the rise, SIPRI said. U.S. seeks to reinvigorate diplomatic effort alongside U.N. in Yemen: State Dept

The United States plans to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts, alongside the United Nations and others, to end the war in Yemen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told U. N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday. "He highlighted that the United States supports a unified, stable Yemen free from foreign influence, and that there is no military solution to the conflict," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. Protests erupt in Jordan after COVID-19 hospital deaths scandal

Protests erupted across many of Jordan's cities and provincial towns against the government's coronavirus restrictions, a day after oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six COVID-19 patients, witnesses said on Sunday. Hundreds of people spilled into the streets in defiance of a night curfew in the northern city of Irbid and several other provincial cities including a neighbourhood in the capital and the city of Salt. Protesters also gathered further south in Karak city and the port city of Aqaba. Merkel's CDU suffers record setback in state elections

Germany's Christian Democrats slumped to record defeats in two regional votes on Sunday after a muddled coronavirus response, dealing a setback to the party which faces federal elections in September without Chancellor Angela Merkel. Merkel, in power since 2005, is not seeking re-election at the national vote and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is already missing the "Merkel bonus" she has brought them with four consecutive national election victories. London police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

London police faced a backlash from the public on Sunday and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer. The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she walked home on the evening of March 3, has provoked a huge outpouring of grief and dismay in Britain at the failure of police and wider society to tackle violence against women. Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Netherlands on Sunday joined a fast-growing list of countries suspending use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of unexpected possible side effects from the injection. The vaccine will not be used until at least March 29 as a precaution, the Dutch government said in a statement. Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Ireland became the latest country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, temporarily suspending the shot "out of an abundance of caution" after reports from Norway of serious blood clotting in some recipients there. Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.