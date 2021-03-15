PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Stripe valuation soars to $95 bln after latest fundraising https://on.ft.com/3voOpyA Boris Johnson plays vaccine card in attempt to shore up UK union https://on.ft.com/3eE3eXS

EU member states squabble over vaccine distribution https://on.ft.com/3eAj7yE

Overview Stripe has become the most valuable private company Silicon Valley has produced, after investors struck a deal valuing the online payments processor at $95 billion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme as a demonstration of the power of the union ahead of Scottish elections in May that could provide a new platform for independence. A row has broken out between EU member states over coronavirus vaccine allocation in the latest fallout from AstraZeneca Plc's worsening supply shortfalls to the bloc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

