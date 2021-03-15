Left Menu

Thousands rally at Australia's parliament to demand justice for sexual assault victims

Recently reported scandals include rape allegations against Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has strongly denied the alleged 1988 assault, saying it simply did not happen. The public anger over the government's handling of alleged incidents of sexual assault mirrors the sentiment on display in London over the weekend, where protests were held following the killing of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home at night-time.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 07:14 IST
Thousands rally at Australia's parliament to demand justice for sexual assault victims

Thousands of women gathered in major cities across Australia on Monday to take part in rallies calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault.

The March 4 Justice rallies have been spurred by a recent wave of allegations of sexual assault, discrimination and misconduct in some of Australia's highest political offices. Organisers expect around 85,000 women to join the marches, including one in the capital of Canberra where two petitions demanding action will be delivered to parliament.

A delegation of organisers rejected an invitation to meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in private. "We've come to his front garden," Janine Hendry, one of the organisers, told Reuters outside Parliament House. "We are 200 metres from his office and it's not appropriate for us to meet behind closed doors especially when we are talking about sexual assault which does happen behind closed doors."

A spokesman for Morrison said there was a standing offer for a private meeting and declined to comment further. Recently reported scandals include rape allegations against Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has strongly denied the alleged 1988 assault, saying it simply did not happen.

The public anger over the government's handling of alleged incidents of sexual assault mirrors the sentiment on display in London over the weekend, where protests were held following the killing of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home at night-time. Among protesters gathered in Canberra, one held a sign reading: "Shatter the silence. Stop the violence."

The allegations involving people in Morrison's government are expected to dominate parliamentary proceedings over the next two weeks. Both Porter and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds - who has been criticised for failing to report an alleged rape of one of her former staff members by another - are both on sick leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HTC Wildfire E3 with Helio P23 SoC, 13MP quad-cam launched in Europe

HTC has quietly introduced a new budget smartphone - Wildfire E3 - in Europe. The new budget offering from the company comes with an HD display, Mediatek Helio P23 chipset, 13MP quad-camera and 4,000mAh battery.The HTC Wildfire E3 is priced...

Thousands rally at Australia's parliament to demand justice for sexual assault victims

Thousands of women gathered in major cities across Australia on Monday to take part in rallies calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault.The March 4 Justice rallies have been spurred by a recent wave of allegatio...

Chinese capital Beijing reels under heavy sandstorms

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday morning as a result of heavy winds blowing in from Inner Mongolia and other parts of northwestern China. The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert...

Biden declines to call for Cuomo to resign, awaits probe

President Joe Biden on Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.Asked by a reporter if Cuom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021