Biden eyes Gene Sperling for role to oversee COVID-19 relief plan - Politico

Biden eyes Gene Sperling for role to oversee COVID-19 relief plan - PoliticoReuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 07:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is considering Gene Sperling for a role to oversee the implementation of his administration's coronavirus relief plan, Politico reported late on Sunday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plans.
Sperling had served on the economic teams in the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. An announcement from the White House could come as early as Monday, the report added https://politi.co/3qQIxdM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
CDC finds COVID-19 drove 15% spike in U.S. death rate in 2020 -Politico
