Japan says considering response to Myanmar's military coup
"Going forward, Japan will consider how to respond to the situation in Myanmar in terms of economic cooperation and policies by monitoring developments in situation, while taking into consideration responses from countries concerned," Kato told reporters. This remark comes after South Korea said it will suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar and ban arm exports to the country after last month's military coup and violent suppression of pro-democracy protests.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-03-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 08:41 IST
Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday said the government is monitoring Myanmar's recent military coup and will consider how to respond to developments in the Southeast Asian country. "Going forward, Japan will consider how to respond to the situation in Myanmar in terms of economic cooperation and policies by monitoring developments in situation, while taking into consideration responses from countries concerned," Kato told reporters.
This remark comes after South Korea said it will suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar and ban arm exports to the country after last month's military coup and violent suppression of pro-democracy protests. On Sunday, at least 38 protesters and policeman were killed in Myanmar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- South Korea
- Katsunobu Kato
- Kato
- Japan
- Southeast Asian
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-More protests against coup planned in Myanmar after hundreds arrested
WRAPUP 4-Myanmar police crack down on protests for second day
WRAPUP 3-Myanmar police crack down on protests for second day
WRAPUP 2-Protesters against coup gather in Myanmar after hundreds arrested
Several wounded in Myanmar protests - media