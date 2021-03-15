Hospital in Myanmar's Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence -media

Hospital in Myanmar's Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence -mediaReuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 15-03-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 09:31 IST
A hospital in a suburb of Myanmar's Yangon city that was rocked by violence on Sunday received 34 bodies and 40 wounded people, the Myanmar Now media outlet said.
A rights group said earlier that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after unknown assailants torched several Chinese-financed garment factories there.
