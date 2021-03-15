ISIS Case: NIA raids underway in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at five locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in connection with the ISIS-related cases, said sources.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
