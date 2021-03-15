Jailed french tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer says

Jailed french tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges, lawyer saysReuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:26 IST
French tourist Benjamin Briere, who was arrested in Iran 10 months ago, faces charges of "spying and propaganda against the system", one of his lawyers Saeid Dehghan told Reuters on Monday.
"On Sunday, March 15, he was charged with two counts of espionage and propaganda against the Islamic Republic," Dehghan said, adding that Briere faces a long-term jail sentence.
Iran's judiciary was not available to comment. Last month, France's foreign ministry confirmed that a French citizen was being held in Iran, adding that it was monitoring the situation.
