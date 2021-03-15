Left Menu

2 held with cannabis in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:33 IST
2 held with cannabis in Jammu

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after cannabis were allegedly recovered from them near here on Monday, police said.

A police team intercepted two persons during a checking duty at Patoli camp and recovered 320 grammes of cannabis in 23 rolls, Domana subdivision police officer Kousheen Koul said.

Khalil Ahmed and Amajid Ali have been arrested and a case registered, the officer added. PTI AB HMB

