Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers

Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papersPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:36 IST
Kannur (Ker), Mar 15 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency here, filed his nomination papers on Monday morning.
Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following COVID-19 protocols.
The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan.
This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam constituency.PTI UD SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
