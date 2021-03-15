Left Menu

Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:36 IST
Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers

Kannur (Ker), Mar 15 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency here, filed his nomination papers on Monday morning.

Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following COVID-19 protocols.

The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan.

This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam constituency.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup

Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators on Monday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of protesters were killed and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon. Supporters of detained demo...

Have instructed team to discuss night curfew, says MP CM

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has instructed the team to discuss night curfew. I have instructed the team to discuss night curfew and other things. Rel...

No resentment among disciplined BJP cadres over candidate selection: Murugan

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan on Monday said there was no question of any resentment among party workers over the selection of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections as it had disciplined cadres.Replying to a question regar...

AirAsia Food launches food delivery service: Will other airlines follow?

By Lee Kah Whye Malaysian discount carrier AirAsia, which co-owns AirAsia India with Tata Sons, has launched a no-frills food delivery service in Singapore.This is aligned with their super-app strategy to diversify revenues following the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021