Water supply restored in 90 percent of affected areas in east, north-east Delhi: DJB

The estimated time period of the repair work was 12 hours, but it got delayed by 24 hours due to difficulties in the task, the DJB had earlier said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:52 IST
Water supply was restored to around 90 percent of the areas affected by a pipeline repair work in the trans-Yamuna region on Monday morning, even as some residential colonies complained of getting dirty and smelly water.

The supply was hit in many localities of east and north-east Delhi over the weekend due to the repair undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

''Water supply resumed this (Monday) morning after two days. But the water was dirty and smelly, and not fit for drinking,'' said Laxmi Nagar resident Pawan Kumar.

DJB officials said it might take some time for the water to reach tail-end areas of the supply system.

''Supply has resumed in 90 percent of affected areas. It will take time for water to reach the tail-end of the distribution system like in Mayur Vihar,'' a senior DJB official said.

Owners of some buildings on Vikas Marg had complained of seepage in basements due to leakages in the water lines, posing threat to the structures.

The repair work was completed on Sunday evening. The estimated time period of the repair work was 12 hours, but it got delayed by 24 hours due to difficulties in the task, the DJB had earlier said.

