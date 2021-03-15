Om Birla inaugurates CGHS health camp in Parliament House Annexe

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) health camp in Parliament House Annexe on Monday.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also participated were also present there.

Meanwhile, the Reference Division of the Lok Sabha Secretariat organized a briefing session on 'The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020' for MPs in Parliament House today. (ANI)

