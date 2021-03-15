Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt to withdraw COVID-19 rules violation cases against 4,500 persons

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said that the Uttarakhand government has decided to withdraw cases registered in connection with COVID-19 rules violation during lockdown against over 4,500 individuals, who were distributing food or helping people.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:56 IST
Uttarakhand govt to withdraw COVID-19 rules violation cases against 4,500 persons
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said that the Uttarakhand government has decided to withdraw cases registered in connection with COVID-19 rules violation during lockdown against over 4,500 individuals, who were distributing food or helping people. "We had decided to withdraw cases registered in connection with COVID19 rules violation during lockdown against over 4,500 individuals, who were distributing food or helping people. I have ordered to withdraw these cases in a day or two," Rawat told ANI.

Meanwhile, he also said that the COVID-19 report is not necessary to participate in the upcoming 'shahi snans' (holy bath) during the Kumbh Mela. "I had asked not to stop people from coming here but they must follow COVID guideline. Devotees were afraid that they will not be allowed to enter if their COVID report will not negative on which I confirmed, the report is not needed," said Rawat.

"Around 32-33 lakh devotees people participated in first 'shahi snan' and they left for their home peacefully. However, the upcoming three 'snans' will be challenging. We have increased bus services four times to help people reach Kumbh Mela easily from the border," he added. The Kumbh will be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup

Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators on Monday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of protesters were killed and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon. Supporters of detained demo...

Have instructed team to discuss night curfew, says MP CM

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has instructed the team to discuss night curfew. I have instructed the team to discuss night curfew and other things. Rel...

No resentment among disciplined BJP cadres over candidate selection: Murugan

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan on Monday said there was no question of any resentment among party workers over the selection of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections as it had disciplined cadres.Replying to a question regar...

AirAsia Food launches food delivery service: Will other airlines follow?

By Lee Kah Whye Malaysian discount carrier AirAsia, which co-owns AirAsia India with Tata Sons, has launched a no-frills food delivery service in Singapore.This is aligned with their super-app strategy to diversify revenues following the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021